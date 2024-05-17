Brazil To Host 2027 Women’s World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Women’s World Cup will take place in South America for the first time after Brazil was chosen to host the 2027 edition at a FIFA congress Friday.

After the success of Australia and New Zealand last year, FIFA members picked Brazil over a European bid in a push to expand women’s football to new continents.

Delegates meeting in Bangkok voted by 119 votes to 78 to send the 10th Women’s World Cup to the land of samba football, beating a joint bid from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

The decision sparked celebrations from the Brazilian bid team.

Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues hailed it as a “victory for Latin American football and for women’s football in Latin America”.

Brazil, home of women’s football great Marta, scored higher than its European rival in FIFA’s evaluation report.

FIFA inspectors had noted the “tremendous impact on women’s football in the region” that South America hosting the Women’s World Cup would have.

Brazil’s bid includes 10 stadiums used for the men’s World Cup in 2014, with Rio de Janeiro’s famous Maracana lined up for the opening match and final.

But work needs to be done, in particular to the Amazonia stadium in Manaus which has stood almost unused for a decade.

Unlike their male counterparts, who have won five World Cups, Brazil’s women have never lifted the trophy and made a group-stage exit in 2023.

Last year’s tournament set records, including earning $570 million in commercial revenue.

On the pitch it defied fears that increasing the size from 24 to 32 teams would dilute the spectacle, with over 1.4 million fans streaming through the turnstiles to witness a host of shocks.

Gone were the lopsided scorelines that were a feature of previous World Cups, reflecting a growth in the standard of women’s football.

Seven teams notched their first World Cup wins and the United States and Germany, who between them had won six of the previous eight tournaments, were both dumped out early.

The only sour note came in the aftermath of last year’s final in Sydney, in which Spain beat England 1-0.

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales sparked outrage when he forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony, and now faces prosecution for sexual assault.