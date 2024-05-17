Jnr Pope Buried Amid Tears In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The town of Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, Igboetiti Local GovernmentArea of Enugu State was enveloped with sadness on Friday as the remains of Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope, was buried.

The African Examiner writes that the burial rites began at 10:00 am with a commendation mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, and lying-in-state at his father’s compound, where family members, well-wishers, colleagues and friends paid their final respect before the corpse was moved to a private venue for internment at about 1:30 pm.

The atmosphere at the burial ceremony was filled with sadness and grief as fans and colleagues gathered to pay their final respects to the late actor.

Also, Jennifer Awele, the late actor’s wife, was crying profusely at the commencement of the final funeral procession.

It could be recalled that the 43-year-old Nollywood actor died alongside four other people on April 10, after their boat capsized in the Anam River, in Anambra State, as they were coming back from a movie shoot.

Speaking at the burial ceremony, veteran actress, Rita Edochie, stated that she was heartbroken when she received the sad news of the actor’s death.