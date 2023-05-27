JUST IN: Senate Convenes Emergency Session

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With the presidential inauguration just two days away, the Senate is convening an emergency session.

It is unclear at the moment what the upper chamber intends to handle during this session.

Lawmakers are gradually trickling into the chambers but the Senate President is yet to arrive.

This is the second time in the 9th Senate that an emergency session is convened. The first was during the COVID-19 pandemic to approve funds to address the pandemic.

From the just released order paper, the major proposed legislations for consideration today are the 2022 supplementary budget amendment bill and the CBN Act amendment bill.