Kumuyi To Storm Enugu For Deeper Life Church’s Youth Engagement, Productivity Crusade

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr. Williams Kumuyi to storm Enugu next week Wednesday for an increased productivity Crusade scheduled to take place between 24 to 29th October, 2024.

The renowned Cleric, it would be recalled, had over the years, set Enugu on healing fire during such spiritual visitation.

A programme of the event released by the Enugu headquarters of the Church, indicates that there will also be a Special Conference for Church Ministers, Workers , Business Executives and Professionals which will last for three days.

The Ministers’ Conference at Amadeo Centre “we attract captains of businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs in all walks of life, Ministers of the gospel, church leaders, workers, and members.

According to the programme, the Youth Impact Academy Programme christened:” From Glory To Glory” will equally take place at the popular Micheal Okpara Square, Enugu on Saturday, 30th October, 2024.

Briefing newsmen on the forthcoming events, the State Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Enugu, Pastor Godson Ezenwajiofor stated that God will through the crusade empower everybody to be more productive for the betterment of Nigeria.

He disclosed that the crusade and other lined up programmes will be in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN).

The State Overseer, pointed out that God has used the Youth Impact Programme to bless people in the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions over the years stressing that one particular youth who was addicted to drugs was delivered via the programme.

Pastor Ezenwajiofor, however, expressed optimism that Kumuyi will participate in all the programmes “by the special grace of God.

He equally hinted that the conference will take place at Amadeo Event Center, Enugu while the Youth Impact Programme will be held at Okpara Square, Enugu, and targets students in high school and tertiary educational institutions, as well as their teacher and lecturers, youth corpers, young professionals, apprentices in various trades, and entrepreneurship ventures. Students in primary school are not

The man of God, said he has no doubt in his mind that through the programme God will use his power to solve problems in families and deliver people.

He, therefore, urged christians in South East Nigeria and elsewhere to endeavour to participate fully in the programmes.