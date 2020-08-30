La Liga Insists Messi Must Pay €700m To Leave Barcelona

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The move by Barca Striker, Lionel Messi to leave his age long club by free transfer has suffered a setback as the La Liga declares that his release clause will have to be paid if he is to leave the Nou Camp.

Following this stance, LaLiga have reinforced Barcelona’s stance, with the club insisting that the clause has expired, and the only way Messi will be allowed to leave is: if his €700m release clause is paid in full.

“With regard to the different interpretations (some of which are contradictory) relating to the current contractual situation of FC Barcelona footballer Lionel Andres Messi that have been published across various media outlets in recent days, having analysed the player’s contract with the club, LaLiga would like to clarify the following.

“The contract is currently valid and contains a release clause which is applicable should Lionel Messi decide to trigger the early unilateral termination of the contract, in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985 of 26 June, which regulates the special employment status that professional sportspeople have.

“In compliance with the applicable regulations and protocol that apply in such instances, LaLiga will not carry out the prior visa-release process for the player to be unregistered from the (Royal Spanish Football) Federation if the sum in the aforementioned clause has not been paid beforehand’’ La Liga said in a statement.

Argentine Messi has since notified Barcelona last week that he intended to walk away from the club by exercising a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free at the end of each season.

Despite that the deadline to exercise the clause has elapsed, Messi’s lawyers still believe Barcelona should honour it, as the season had to be extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sky Sports

Spread the love





















