Lady Offers Her Kidney To Save Ekweremadu’s Ailing Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 24-year-old lady, Annastasia Michael, has written an open letter to the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia, offering to donate one of her kidneys to save her life.

This is coming after the 25-year-old Sonia Ekweremadu made an appeal to members of the public to donate a kidney to save her life.

Responding to the appeal in a Facebook post on Monday, Annastasia said she was ready to offer one of her kidneys to Ekweremadu if none of her family members could do that, adding that it is to prove that women can help women.

Annastasia also said she is donating for free, praying that her kidney should match Sonia’s.

She disclosed that she had already forwarded a mail to the email address provided by Sonia.