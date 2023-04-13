Lagos Frowns At ‘Gangs Of Lagos’ Film Over Cultural Misrepresentation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Government has slammed promoters of the “Gangs of Lagos” movie for cultural misrepresentation and for portraying the culture of Lagos in a derogatory way.

The African Examiner writes that the movie features Tobi Bakare, Pasuma, Zlatan, Iyabo Ojo, Yhemo Lee, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bimbo Ademoye, Chike, Yvonne Jegede, Yinka Quadri, Chioma Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, among others.

The movie, which was produced by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Akindoju, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 7 and was the first Amazon Original Movie from Africa.

According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of the state, sees the movie as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

Akinbile-Yussuf expressed her disappointment with the promoters of the movie, Osiberu and Akindoju, for showcasing the Eyo Masquerade as a gun-wielding villain while adorning the full traditional regalia.

“We are of the opinion that the production of the film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ is very unprofessional and misleading while its content is derogatory of our culture, with the intention to desecrate the revered heritage of the people of Lagos. It is an unjust profiling of a people and culture as being barbaric and nefarious. It depicts a gang of murderers rampaging across the State,” the Commissioner said in a statement.

According to her, the Adamu Orisha, aka, Eyo Festival is rarely observed and only comes up as a traditional rite of passage for Obas as well as prominent chiefs and eminent Lagosians.

She further disclosed that the Eyo Masquerade is also seen as a symbol of honour for remarkable historical events.