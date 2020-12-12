Lagos Governor Self-Isolates After Close Aide Gets COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 10, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said.

Abayomi, in a statement on Friday, said that Sanwo-Olu and some members of his cabinet would remain in isolation until the results of the tests held of Friday were available.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos.

“All residents of Lagos should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, washing of hands, respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings,” Abayomi said.

“The commissioner noted that this was not the first time Sanwo-Olu was having the COVID-19 test.

He explained that the governor had, at least, three tests since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

