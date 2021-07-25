Lagos LG Polls: APC Candidates Win In Badagry, Epe, Agege

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As results begin to trickle in, candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have won the council polls in Badagry, Epe, Agege local government areas of Lagos state.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared Mr Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent APC Chairman of the Badagry Local Council, the winner.

LASIEC announced that Mr Joseph Gbenu, also of the APC was re-elected the Chairman of the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Olusegun Onilude Onilude polled 8,065 votes to beat PDP’s Monday Honfovu who scored 2,118 votes.

Gbenu of APC polled 4,339 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kolawole Abraham, scored 739 votes.

African Examiner reports that all the 10 councillors seats in Badagry LGA were won by the APC.

Epe

In Epe Local government, the returning officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission(LASIEC), Mr Shamsideen Ladega, declared Ms Surah Animashaun of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner.

Surah is the daughter of Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun of Epeland.

According to Ladega, the winner scored 11,232 votes to floor the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who scored 896 votes.

Agege

Also in Agege local government, the incumbent, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, has been reelected as the council chairman with 6,226 votes.

Egunjobi, APC’s candidate, defeated Mr Olusola Osolana of the PDP, who got 4,114 votes.

Mr Salami Ojo, the Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said that Egunjobi, having complied with the requirements of the election, had been and thus returned.

More results to follow…























