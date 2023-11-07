Lagos Slashes Fares By 25%

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has slashed regulated bus and train fares in the state by 25%, effective Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Spokesperson for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, made this known in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the governor’s directive followed calls for the reinstatement of the 50% rebate on fare for regulated bus and rail transport.

The governor had on August 2, 2023 announced a 50% discount in fare on regulated transport bus and rail transport which ended on Sunday.

“Following appeals to the governor, he has extended the passenger fare reduction by 25% across the regulated bus and rail transport services until another review is announced,” the statement read.

“Within the three months period of the rebate, the pump price of diesel jumped from N867 in August to N1,300 in November 2023 representing about 50 per cent jump.”





