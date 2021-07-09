Lawmakers Reject Goje’s Purported Endorsement For 5th Term Senate Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two members of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar and Hon. Adamu Pata have dissociated themselves from the purported endorsement of a Gombe senator, Danjuma Goje for a fifth term in the senate.

Hon Abdullahi Abubakar and Adamu Pata represent Akko West and Yamaltu constituencies respectively in the State House of Assembly said they are joining other stakeholders to say no to the purported endorsement.

In a statement made available to journalists Friday, the lawmakers kicked against what it called a “stage managed and funded endorsement of Senator Goje in Kumo on Saturday 26th June, 2021,” noting that the move “circumvents all proper and established party norms and convention, and therefore does not carry our mandate.

“Although the Kumo event was intended to generate sympathy and support, however, the Senator has failed to understand that such a weighty resolution must enjoy the broad-based support of all stakeholders especially the State Governor being the leader of the party in the State.

“As a matter of fact, we find it difficult to reconcile between the Kumo event in the name of “Goje Dawo Dawo” and the one he personally organized at Gombe township stadium on Sunday December 8th 2020 where he publicly made a solemn vow to God that he will never contest for any election in life, but not long after, he joined the race for the contest of APC National Chairmanship.

“Senator Goje should be grateful to the people of Akko Local Government Area Gombe Central and the entire state at large for the opportunity given to him to represent them in various capacities for nearly 22 years nonstop as a Minister, Governor and now a third term Senator. He ought to have followed the footsteps of Jigawa, (Sule Lamido) Sokoto (Bafarawa), Yobe (Bukhar Abba) and Zamfara States (Yeriman Bakura), who have chosen the path of honour and allowed others to emerge.

“Senator Goje is no doubt aware that the Gombe Central Senatorial Zone is not in shortage of people with equal or even more starling qualities to represent the Zone. And in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness, the contest for the Senate position in 2023 should be ceded to Yamattu-Deba Local Government Area.

“We would like to conclude by words of reminder to him that he must appreciate the fact that he had to ride on the back of his mentors and benefactors to become what he is today. We concur with the presentation of other concerned stakeholders that he should draw an inspiration from the worlds of the famous Kenyan Orator, Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba that “No matter how good a dancer you are, you must know when to leave the stage. In fact the best time to leave is ” when people say they want you to stay”.























