Lekki Shooting: I don’t Have Powers To Deploy Soldiers, Tinubu Insists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has debunked allegations that he has a hand in the shooting of protesters in Lagos state.

He disclosed this in a statement on Sunday saying that if he has the powers to deploy soldiers he could have sent them to protect his investments — Television Continental (TVC) and The Nation newspaper.

He described the claim that he “called on soldiers to kill my own people” as the “foulest of lies”.

“The use of strong force against any peaceful protester is indefensible, completely outside the norms of a democratic society and progressive political culture to which I aspire and have devoted my public life. That people were angered by the reports of violence and death is acutely understandable,” he said.

“Understandably outraged, people sought to hold someone accountable. For various reasons, I became the most available scapegoat. Some people don’t like me because they believe the false rumours uttered about me over the years. Some maligned my name because they hide ulterior motives and harbour unrequited political scores they intend to settle.

“A week ago, such people tried to bring enmity between me and the state and federal governments by contending I was sponsoring the protests. When that did not work, they then sought to sow enmity between me and the people by saying I ordered soldiers to quash the very same protests they first accused me of organising.

“My opponents have every right to oppose me politically but let them have the courage to do so in the open, above board and to employ facts not evil fiction in their efforts against me. They have no right to slander and defame anyone with the terrible and vile fabrications now cast at my feet.

“There is no rationale that can adequately explain why I would order soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the toll gate where I have no financial interest, yet, choose to do nothing to protect my investments in The Nation and TVC.

“The good and creative people of Lagos have worked hard over the years to build it into the dynamic economic and cultural focal point it has become. Lagos has enjoyed over two decades of sustained, uninterrupted growth.”

Tinubu further urged the state government to donate revenue from the tollgate to the victims of the Lekki attack and other victims of police brutality in Lagos.

