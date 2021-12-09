W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Many Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Imo Community Again

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, December 9th, 2021




more

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Gunmen have again wreak havoc in  another community in the state, killing some  persons and injuring others.

Many  residents  of Etekwuru community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday, began to leave the community in their numbers as armed men in motorcycle convoy invaded the community and allegedly killed many and damaged houses. 

 From  Etekwuru community villagers have abandoned their homes and fled into the bush as a result of the attacks.

The traditional ruler of the Etekwuru community, Eze Kenneth Okereke, confirmed the attack and said he was at the Police station regarding the incident but promised he would give the details of the attack  later.

“Yes, my community was attacked by gunmen and I will speak on  it  later. I am at the police station for now,” he said.

An eyewitness said he  could not give the  reason for the attack but said the attackers were demanding that the villagers should vacate.

He said: “They were shooting everywhere as they entered different sections of the village. We cannot have the exact number of people dead or injured or the number of houses damaged.



“As you go  you  will see  some people lying down and many houses destroyed. Tomorrow,  we will know the extent of the damage and the number of deaths.

“We will also know the number of the houses destroyed. As I am talking to you, many people have  fled  the village  into the bush and they sleep there. I don’t think they will come back for now.”

Another witness, Apostle Don Elem linked the incident to the level of insecurity in the community and called on the relevant government and security agencies to ensure that there is the security of lives and properties in the communities.

It should be recalled Imo oil communities have been under attacks by unknown gunmen for the past few months causing tension and loss of lives.

When the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, was contacted he confirmed the attack adding that the command has commenced investigation into what happened.

A source in Imo State government said:  “Top government officials are meeting in the Government House with security agencies to unravel the root cause of the continued insecurity situation especially in the oil communities of the state after the meeting decisions will be taken.”

Related Posts


more
            more

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=71674

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us