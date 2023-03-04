Why Tinubu won in Oyo – Makinde

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons why Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won the state in the presidential election that was held last Saturday, February 25.

The governor expressed happiness to be part of the process that “redrew the electoral map of Nigeria.”

Makinde, who spoke on Saturday when he was featured on Splash FM’s State Affairs with Desmond Obilo, said he stood for equity and fairness.

Tinubu polled 449,884 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 182,977 votes in Oyo.

“I supported fairness, justice and equity. I supported a united Nigeria, a Nigeria that gives opportunity to every part of this country,” Makinde said.

When he was told that he delivered his ward to Tinubu, Makinde said, “He (Tinubu) defeated me out there. How do you deliver your ward?”

He said democracy was about people expressing themselves through the ballot, saying a lot of people in Oyo voted who they wanted. “That is what they decide to do.”

“You know, you allow people to express themselves. A lot of our people, that is what they decided to do. They decided that, look, we want after eight years of presidency in the North, they want it to come to the South and this place being South-West, one of theirs was a candidate, so they supported one of their own.”

The governor says when one goes into a contest, he or she has to situate things appropriately, adding, “We had a survey before that election; we knew that a lot of our people are agitating for a country where there is fairness, equity and justice. I pointed it out to our party.”

“I am glad that I am a part of a process that redrew the electoral map of Nigeria. That arrogance, I believe with the result of last Saturday’s election, is basically behind us. Now we know that people will have to seek alignment. If you want to rule this country, you are not just going to say oh, because I am from a certain part of this country, then that is the only qualification I require to rule this country. Now, you have to build bridges, reach out to others.”

The African examiner reports that five of the PDP governors including Makinde, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, and their leader, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, did not campaign for the candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, prior to the presidential election.

The governors are in disagreement with the national leadership of the party over what they described as unfair representation in the geopolitical distribution of the leadership of the party.

In Rivers State where Wike is the governor, Tinubu also swept the votes, defeating Atiku of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, even in the governor’s local government area.

However, Ikpeazu and Ortom lost senatorial bids in their states.