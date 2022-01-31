Mass Defection Of APC Members To PDP Looms In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Scores of aggrieved members of the Enugu State Chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, may soon dump the Nigeria’s ruling party for the opposition Peoples Docratic party PDP.

Our Correspondent gathered that the development is as a result of the lingering inreconcilable internal wrangling that has bedeviled and splinted the party into factions.

Checks by African Examiner revealed that the Enugu APC currently operates under three Factional Chairmen loyal to different leaders of the party in the state.

Among the three Factional Chairmen is, the pioneer state Deputy Chairman, Comrade Adolphus Ude, who is loyal to the former elected and Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party Dr Ben Nwoye.

Ude, was elected alongside other officers during the nationwide state congress held at the party Secretariat on 16th, October 2021.

The two other factional Chairmen includes, a one- time Commissioner for Works in the state and alleged member of the PDP, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, who is loyal to Nigeria’s foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, while a former Military Administrator (Milad) in Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji is leading a group loyal to ex- governor of the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime.

The trio, who were produced via three parallel congress, have been laying claim to the Chairmanship position, since after the 2021 state congress

However, the development has aggravated the lingering crisis in the state, as dozens of members have said they can’t continue in such disorganized system.

It was learnt that already, the intending defectors have begun the necessary moves towards embracing the major opposition umbrella symbol party, the PDP.

A Source in one of the factions, who craved anonymity told African Examiner that “the truth is that the Abuja based politicians most of whom are federal government appointees, from Enugu state have succeeded in destroying the APC.

“Some of us laboured, made sacrifices to nurture this party to the level it is today, but some opportunists and political vultures who do not know how it all began, just want to destroy the party because of their selfish interest.

“To worsen the situation, they have conspired to imposed a non -registered member of the APC, Ugochukwu Agballa as the state Chairman, even when they know that such action is definitely going to backfire, because it will launch the state into another round of legal battle.

“We are aware that they have used their positions to manipulate the national Secretariat to include a non-member of the party, Agballa among those to be inaugurated on February 3rd, 2022.

The source added” We wish them well, and will be watching how far this broad day light robbery and impunity will go” he stated.