BREAKING: Abia Governor Sacks Commissioner, Council Boss

From Ignatius Okpara, Umuahia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, of Abia state, South- East Nigeria, has sacked the Commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohanmuo, and the Umunneochi Council Area transition committee chairman, Hon. Matthew Ibe.

He equally announced the immediate suspension of the Transition Committee chairmen for, Aba South local government area, Mr Cherechi Nwogu and his Aba North, counterpart , Mr Victor Ubani, as well as the General Manager (GM) of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, (TIMAAS), Mr Bright Chinedu Ikokwu

Ikpeazu, in a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere on Sunday, approved the appointment of Mr Tony Nwanmuo and Mr Godswill Nwonoruo, as commissioner nominees as well as Eze Chikamnayo, as the Transition Committee Chairman nominee for Umunneochi Council area.

The statement said the deputy chairmen of the affected local government councils are to take over the running of their affairs.

He, however, directed the deputy chairmen to liaise with the Heads of Service to set up task force teams to check environmental indiscipline and other vices in their areas, adding that a task force team would be set for TIMASS to further check these excesses.