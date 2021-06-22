May God Forgive Those Spreading Rumours Of My Death- Abiara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of Christ Apostolic Church of Christ, Agbala Itura worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has discredited news of his purported death.

Abiara, who spoke on the telephone on Tuesday, however, prayed that God forgive those behind the rumour.

“Nothing happened to me. At least you know I am alive since you’re speaking to me. People are just talking nonsense. I pray God forgives them”

In a separate statement, the cleric said it was unfortunate that the fake news emanated from a journalist.

“This is a false story and it is shocking that a journalist can publish a lie without proper vetting of the information. A journalist whose job is to write true stories should not engage in this kind of false information.

“This caused a lot of consternation all over the world. Fake news is not the way to gain readership or follower-ship. We hereby demand a retraction or apology from the publication posted on the same blog within 24 hours to avoid any other legal action,” Abiara said.























