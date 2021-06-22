W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

May God Forgive Those Spreading Rumours Of My Death- Abiara

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of  Christ  Apostolic Church of Christ, Agbala Itura worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has discredited news of his purported death.

Abiara, who spoke on  the  telephone on Tuesday, however, prayed that God forgive those behind the rumour.

“Nothing happened to me. At least you know I am alive since you’re speaking to me. People are just talking nonsense. I pray God forgives them”

In a separate statement, the cleric said it was unfortunate that the fake news emanated from a journalist.



“This is a false story and it is shocking that a journalist can publish a lie without proper vetting of the information.  A journalist whose job is to write true stories should not engage in this kind of false information.

“This caused a lot of consternation all over the world.  Fake news is not the way to gain readership or follower-ship.  We hereby demand a retraction or apology from the publication posted on the same blog within 24 hours to avoid any other legal action,” Abiara said.

