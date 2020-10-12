Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisian Coast, 11 Bodies Recovered

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 11 bodies have been recovered after a boat carrying 25 migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa sank off the Tunisian coast.

The boat capsised off the coast of Louata in the province of Sfax on Sunday, official news agency TAP reported on Monday.

The bodies found were eight women and three children, a security source was quoted as saying.

Seven others were rescued by the Tunisian coastguard, as rescue operations continued in search of more survivors.

In June, a migrant boat sank off Sfax, leaving at least 60 people dead.

The Tunisian coast has become a common launch point for thousands of migrants, including Tunisians, seeking better life in Europe.

