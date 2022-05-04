Mixed Reactions Trail Fayemi’s Declaration For Presidential Bid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential declaration of Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State has sparked social media debate as core loyalists of Bola Tinubu who is also a presidential aspirant to question the loyalty of Governor Fayemi.

African Examiner recalls that the declaration of Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, to contest for the 2023 presidential election as sparked debate also as some political observers and some All Progressive Congress, APC loyalists of Bola Tinubu labeled Osinbajo a “traitor” for contesting alongside with his political godfather, Bola Tinubu.

Also, the presidential declaration of Governor Fayemi has sparked reactions in social media as some persons are of the opinion that there is no unity among some of the Yoruba politicians who are declaring their presidential ambitions alongside the National Leader of the APC. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below as seen on Twitter.

@isaiah_kumuyi writes: “Fayemi was not a Commissioner at any point in Lagos State. However, he in one of the many prodigies of Baba who one expects not to toe this path. Maybe there is something going on behind the scene.”

@olusogaowoeye writes: “As the number of aspirants start to go up in the SW, the rate of abuse of Pastor started going down. May we continue to witness more aspirants as Fayemi join next week. Surprise to see some of my BAPTIST friend saying they will move to Fashola if he joins the race. Fake loyalty.”

@kayodebakre8 writes: “Fayemi is joining. Isokay. Only one man would join and shake my decision to go with my candidate. Only one man.”

@SodiqTade writes: “Ogun State is the only State that is sure for Osinbajo and now they are about to share the State delegates. Fayemi should declare in the coming days so the Yoruba lokan guys can say a goodbye to the lofty dream.”

@theonly1acre writes: “Fayemi should go to the naughty corner.. please.”

@tirimisiyu2013 writes: “Fayemi always acting funny long time that wasn’t new to most people any way.”

@personpapa13 writes: “If you understand delegate system, you will understand why peeps like Fayemi, Amosun, Ayede are declaring for president… No stress, the more the merrier.”

@BemiwoElis writes: “Fayemi’ plan to purchase the APC nomination and expression of interest forms is a total waste of money. The forms cost 100million; same amount will transform Okesale, Okekoto, Okelawe and Araromi parts of Iyin Ekiti into world class settlements.”

@personpapa13 writes: “Fayemi was never a commissioner under Tinubu. Tinubu made him governor of Ekiti.”

@The_socialistt writes: “Is there anything wrong with us in South West? Why are we always at loggerheads?. Fayemi is about to declare his presidential ambition tomorrow & it’s insane. Fayemi was a commissioner under Bola Tinubu at some point in Lagos o. What is going on exactly? Fayemi again?”

@InuwaTahira writes: “I believe that governor Fayemi can manage the affairs of this country perfectly. Especially in the areas of insecurity. He didn’t do a PhD in war studies just for nothing.”