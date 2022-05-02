Mother, Son Die In Lagos Collapsed Building

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A mother and her child have been confirmed dead after a three-storey building collapsed in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management confirmed this in a situation report made available to journalists at 02.35am on Monday.

According to the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the building collapsed around 10.56pm on Sunday.

He said the affected building located at 24 Ibadan Street (East) off Bonny Way Ebute Metta comprised rooms and parlour.

“Further information gathered revealed that the incident occurred at about 10.56pm with as yet undetermined number of people trapped. Search and rescue ongoing.

“As of 02:10am, 22 males, one female rescued alive. One male and female recovered dead.”

Also, the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed the recovery of two dead bodies and rescue of 23 persons.

The Zonal Coordinator South-West, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, stated that the recovered bodies were those of a mother and her child, while the rescued persons included seven children and 16 adults.

“Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged.

“They returned to the scene, but have been taken away for proper custody while psycho-social and post trauma counseling are being arranged for them by the Nigerian Red Cross,” Farinloye said.