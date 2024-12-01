Multichoice Unveils Plans For Detty December

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – MultiChoice Nigeria says its holiday channel, DStv Channel 198 would showcase live concerts and festivals during the Detty December season.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice disclosed this in a statement on Friday, in Lagos.

Tejumola said that the 19th edition of “The Experience” slated to hold Nov. 6 and Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival meant to hold Dec. 13 would be projected on DSTV.

“This festive season allows us to pause and celebrate what truly matters: love, friendship, and the shared experiences that make life exciting.

“With an extensive line up of kids content, football offerings, and internationally acclaimed shows, we hope to amplify the joy of togetherness and give our audience even more reasons to be happy this season.

“It’s almost Detty December season; after a long year of working hard, it’s time to unwind and close the year with a bang.

“With many concerts and engagements slated for the festive season, you can watch your favourite live concerts and festivals from the comfort of your home.

“From The Experience to the Calabar Carnival, DStv will show these live events on its Holiday channel, DStv Ch. 198, which is currently open till January 3, 2025,” she said.

Tejumola said that DStv will broadcast “Unusual Praise” the largest annual Catholic gospel praise and worship gathering in Africa, on DStv channel 198 and.GOtv Channel 49, at 7:00p.m on Dec. 13.

“In the spirit of festivities, the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival, the largest gathering of carol singers in Nigeria, will air on Friday, Dec. 13 on DStv channel 196 and GOtv channel 28, by 7:00p.m.

“This year, the month-long Calabar Carnival tagged ‘Our Shared Prosperity’ is set to feature vibrant cultural displays, Christmas concerts, parades, and entertainment, to be aired on DStv.

“From the African Fashion Fiesta to Nyoro Ekpe, DStv will be airing these key activities live on Channel 198,” she said (NAN)