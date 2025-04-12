RMRDC Set To Host 2025 African Raw Materials Summit In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its commitment towards fostering regional and continental collaboration, Nigeria’s Raw Materials Research and Development Council’s (RMRDC) has hinted that it has concluded plans to organize the African Raw Materials Summit in Abuja between 20th to 22nd May 2025.

“This landmark summit will bring together policy makers, investors, industry leaders, and experts from across Africa and beyond to explore strategies for unlocking Africa’s vast raw materials potential and advancing industrial growth through sustainable value addition.

Director General/Chief Executive officer (CEO) (RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, disclosed this Thursday during the organization’s special day at the ongoing 36th Enugu international trade fair.

“We are using this opportunity to formally invite all stakeholders present here to participate in this critical conversation on Africa’s industrialization through raw materials development.

The DG, who was represented at the event by the Director in charge of Commercialization, Muktar Umar, urged stakeholders to seize the opportunity of the organization’s presence at the fair to interact with its team and explore potential areas for partnership, investment, and innovation.

“Together, we can unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s raw materials for sustainable development and economic diversification.

“The theme of our participation this year is centered on “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition.”

“In alignment with this, the Council is exhibiting a wide range of Nigeria’s abundant raw materials – spanning agricultural, mineral, and industrial resources – with a special emphasis on those sourced from Enugu State and the South-East region.

“Enugu State, historically referred to as the “Coal City,” holds a strategic position in Nigeria’s raw materials landscape.

“The state is richly endowed with mineral resources such as coal, kaolin, gypsum, ironstone, and limestone, as well as agricultural commodities like cassava, palm produce, ginger, oil bean, and various tropical fruits and herbs with high industrial relevance.

“The RMRDC has consistently worked to identify, document, and promote the development and utilization of these resources for value addition and job creation.

“In this regard, I am pleased to highlight some of the strategic roles of raw materials development in economic growth.

“Through our State Coordinating Office, the Council has championed strategic initiatives including:

Promoting Research and Development (R&D) for Raw Material Processing –

“We are actively supporting industries in adopting cutting-edge technologies for efficient resource utilization.

He further hinted that the Council is equally “facilitating Industrial Linkages, by bridging the gap between researchers, raw material producers, and industries, we aim to foster a more integrated and productive industrial ecosystem.

It also encourages local Content Development, stressing that “our focus remains on reducing dependence on imported raw materials by advocating for the use of locally available alternatives in the manufacturing sector.

“Our Council continues to drive initiatives that support Start-ups, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises in accessing locally sourced raw materials, research outputs, and industrial innovations. We are working closely with stakeholders across various sectors to:

“Develop pilot plants and processing facilities for raw material beneficiation, adding that it supports the commercialization of research findings for industrial applications.

Strengthen collaborations with local and international partners to enhance technological capabilities.

“Upgrade indigenous technologies for raw materials production.

Promote the establishment of industrial clusters, and

Stakeholder engagement programs like the just concluded Investors’ Forum on Coal Value Chain Development.

” Furthermore, we are proud to inform you that on the 5th of March 2025, the Nigeria Senate concluded a public hearing on the Raw Materials Research and Development Council’s amendment Bill on 30% value addition to raw materials before export.

“The event was successful with positive responses and support from all stakeholders. The bill before us seeks to enshrine a fundamental economic truth that no nation can attain true greatness by exporting its wealth in its crudest form.

“A minimum of 30% value addition to our raw materials before export is not just a policy; it is a clarion call for industrial transformation, a statement of intent that Nigeria will no longer be a nation that feeds global industries while our own remains malnourished.

“This is a bold step toward curbing the indiscriminate export of raw materials and encouraging local processing, technology development, and industrial growth.

In his remark, president of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ECCIMA, Sir, Odeiga Jideonwo, said South East Nigeria is vastly blessed with natural resources and very fertile agarian land, which makes the region a veritable area for achieving RMRDC mandate.

He said “let me therefore, quickly request that RMRDC, should apply every possible technic as well as partner with organizations like ECCIMA, MAN etc to ensure that the volume of raw materials produced from the region is increased consistently, as this will also impact positively on the GDP of the entire South East”

Anambra state Coordinator of the organization, Dr. Arinze Uche Nwosu, gave an overview of its operations, including it’s mandate, which her Enugu state counterpart, Mrs. Henrietta Nkem Udeh, buttress further, calling on Nigeria’s particularly industrialist to always look inward in sourcing raw materials.