Peter Obi, Nwoye, Don Harp On Need For Reawakening Of Igbo’s Values

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Anambra State, and 2023 presidential flag bearer of the opposition Labour Party (LP), Mr.Peter Obi, has harped on the need for the reawakening of the consciousness of Igbos in all spheres of human endeavours, including lost cultural values.

He posited that the rebirth of Igbo renaissance, became necessary following the deterioration of things in the Igbo nation, especially cultural values which ordinarily ought to be shaping people’s way of life.

Obi spoke Wednesday in Enugu, while unveiling a book titled: ‘Igbo Book of Records’, calling on Ndigbo to tell their own history.

The book, a compendium of Igbo heritage, events and achievers, was authored by two Veteran Journalists, Nze Sam Nwanze and Comrade Mike Ubani, of the hall of Igbo Achievers Foundation, a socio-cultural body.

He said that Igbo should be more disposed to write and tell the world of their own history, culture, heritage and events as a measure of defining the future more than any other.

Represented by his media Aide, Barrister Valentine Obinyan, the former governor, applauded the book authors for the initiative, describing the compendium as a masterpiece that encompasses various tradition, culture and way of life of the ancient Igbo race by which they rose to stardom through dints of hardwork than the present era of being in the fast lane.

According to him, the compendium is a renaissance of the Igbo nation.

“It is an entirely a renaissance of the Igbonation.The authors have done a great thing for the Igbo race, now the Igbos have a book of records”

He therefore challenged Igbos to be good ambassadors of their race, adding that Igbo people are the best to tell the world about their history.

Obi noted that the vision of the authors in coming up with the compendium Igbo book of Records’ aligned with a book on India where some Indian authors wrote about their culture, their great founders.

The former presidential hopeful added that Jewish philosophers and writers had also written famous books and even the Holy Bible through which the world knows their history and civilization etc.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the event, and immediate past chairman of the All progressives Congress APC, Enugu state chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye, commended Authors for the book for the gesture.

He said the compendium has highlighted the stuff the Igbo nation is made of, calling Ndigbo to make it must read, especially the youths.

He said Igbos are a special species of people created by God and are endowed with abundance potential.

In a keynote lecture, an Associate Professor, Mrs. Rebecca Nnamani, stressed the need for the revival of Igbo culture as a gateway of redefining Igbo future.

The university Don, pointed out that Igbo people are known for hard work, resilience and spirit of enterprise, saying ”Our ancestors valued reasoning, strategic thinking and planning.

” We must encourage intellectualism, we must promote our culture and language” advising that Igbo people must reject laziness, mediocrity and imbibe hard work, resilience and perseverance so as to reclaim Igbo lost values.

She said : “When we talk of perseverance, no ethnic group in Africa has demonstrated resilience more than the Igbos.

“The people who worked tirelessly to shape their destiny were the Igbos of origin. Igbos create, they do not fold their hands but innovate, advocating therefore, a re awakening of the Igbo spirit of enterprise.

.

“It requires a radical action, A re awakening of the system that produced billionaires. The Jappa syndrome shouldn’t be in Igbo land.

” Igbo have suffered economic strangulation and marginalization but still survive,” she stated.

Reviewing the book, a veteran Journalist, Barrister Uche Maduemesi, equally eulogized the authors of the book, saying they have done nothing noble.

The book reviewer, who was a one time South East Bureau Chief of Tell Magazine, took time to analyze parts of the book, with a declaration that it is a must read for every Igbo man and other Nigerians.

One of the Authors, and Chairman, Hall of Igbo Achievers Foundation, Nze Sam Nwanze, had in his remark, explained that the objectives of the book is in line with the policy of the parent body ‘Igbo Achievers Foundation registered in 2018 to champion the Igbo cause of recovering our lost values as a panacea for enhancing intellectualism, research and authentic information on the Igbo race.

”The book is meant to be a compendium where authentic and well researched issues on Igbo culture, Tradition,Events and genuine Achievers can be found.

“As an annual publication,we must make sure we don’t depart from this policy. In this way, Igbos and others including foreigners who are seeking genuine and authentic information and materials for research or personal knowledge can take us seriously and see the book as a one- stop resource for the information they seek”.

The compendium comprises six parts of insightful topics about the history, culture and heritage of the Igbo nation.

Part one consists of a detailed article on the Origin of the Igbo race written by Prof.Aloezi, Kolanut in Igbo culture also written by Prof Aloezi and an account of the Nigeria- Biafra Civil war, written by Prof.Achebe.

Part two of the compendium gives an insight of the South East Governor’s and their profiles.

Also, Part three outlined the fifty winners in the Igbo Achievers list while part five emphasized on past Igbo heroes.

While part five of the compendium also analysed late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe’s opinionated account of late Dim Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, His roles during the war, etc.

The ceremony came to a climax with the inauguration of a 7-man award committee members chaired by the Retired Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical province of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, while Comrade Mike Ubani will serve as its Secretary.

Our Correspondent writes that the Committee’s assignment is to dig deep and select the best South East governor for recognition by the Hall of Igbo Achievers Foundation, which has Comrade Ubani as the Secretary.