My Appointment As Eagles Interim Coach Surprised Me – Austin Eguavoen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Interim Super Eagles boss, Augustine Eguavoen, has stated that he was shocked when his name was mentioned as the next coach of the national team.

African Examiner recalls that Franco-German gaffer, Gernot Rohr was sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the weekend after a series of poor performance in the World Cup qualifying series.

Technical Director of the Federation, Eguavoen was appointed to take over the managerial role as interim coach.

“I would say I was shocked, I was surprised when my name was announced after a brief discussion but I thought Gernot Rohr will continue because it has always been is he going to continue is he not going to continue, we’re going to sort things out,” Eguavoen told Channels Television.

“And then when my bosses spoke to me about it a couple of days ago I was like why not but is there a possibility that we can sort things out with him.

“We couldn’t get things sorted out and you know when stuff like this happens, the next person in line is the Technical Director.

“It’s something I’ve been through before, I am in the system, I know everything about the players and management, of course, the administration also.”