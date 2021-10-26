W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

My Mum Hates It So Much ,When I Tell Her I’m Never Getting Married – Burna Boy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Grammy award winner Burna Boy has disclosed his mother’s reaction whenever he makes known his plan about never getting permanently hitched to anyone’s daughter.

According to the “Kilometer” singer, his mother practically turns red with fury every time he tells her he is never getting married.

Although, the 30-year-old Grammy award-winner confessed he’s totally unsure if he truly means what he says about not getting married or he probably just says it to annoy his mother.



He wrote: “My mum hates it so much when I tell her I’m NEVER getting married.. she turns RED!!

“My own issue is that NOW I’m not sure if I REALLY mean it or I just say it to piss her off.”

