Na’Abba, Utomi to Lead Mass Action Against Buhari’s Administration

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A newly formed group, the National Consultative Front, has enjoined Nigerians to be prepared for nationwide mass action against the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

According to the group, the mass action is against corruption, hunger, abuse of public trust and insecurity.

This was announced in a statement jointly issued on Sunday by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, and a former presidential candidate, Prof Pat Utomi.

The group posited that it was time for Nigerians to come together and chase out the political cartel that is bent on draining the country of its commonwealth.

The group accused President Buhari of not knowing the situation of things in the country and he has allowed his office to be run by unelected proxies and power traders.

The statement said: “In view of the various unimaginable melodrama and macabre dance of corruption and chaos within the top echelon of the Nigerian political leadership and government, which has been exposing the cause of high-level insecurity and hunger in the country today.”

It also stated that it is important for the citizens to come together to halt the increasing corruption and insecurity in the country describing the rot in the system as ‘political coronavirus’.

It added: “Consequently, all of us as citizens of conscience should have no choice but to urgently rise in unison to utilize our collective power as a vast majority of united citizens capable of chasing out that clique of ruinous political cartel ravaging our commonwealth enabled by their self-serving capture of our Government and State, now being ruthlessly deployed to milking us to stupor, while riding roughshod on us as a people.”

The group also disclosed that it will be flagging off its zonal political structures in the six geo-political zones of the country and also establish its strategic operational committees so that it can strengthen its budding national consultations and mobilisation towards a historic nationwide political resistance programme.

The African Examiner reports that about 30 prominent Nigerians had formed the new political movement in the country.