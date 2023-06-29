NAFDAC Warns Against Contaminated Sprite Drinks Circulating In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the public of a batch of “unwholesome” Sprite 50cl drink circulating in Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said the contaminated drinks have the batch number AZ6 22:32, manufacturing date of April 18, 2023 and an expiry date of April 4, 2024.

NAFDAC said the product was discovered following a consumer complaint and upon investigation, over five crates of the batch were discovered to be contaminated with particles.

“The affected batch of the unwholesome product has been sampled for laboratory analysis in the NAFDAC laboratory and the agency has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batch of the unwholesome product,” the statement reads.

“Similarly, a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection of the manufacturing site is to be carried out by the agency, this is to find the root cause of the contamination and ensure compliance to marketing authorisation.

“Furthermore, the company, (Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Abuja plant) has been directed to recall the implicated batch of the unwholesome product and report to NAFDAC for effective monitoring.

“NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.”

