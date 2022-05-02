Juliet Ibrahim: My Ex-Boyfriend Locked Me Up, Raped Me Daily

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has opened up on how she was locked up and subjected to daily rape by her ex.

The actress disclosed this during a chat with Chude Jideonwo, saying that her ex-lover would often force his way with her and lock her in for days. However, she did not reveal the identity of her former lover.

“I told him what he did was rape and he said but we were in a relationship,” the Ghanaian actress said.

“But was I ready, that was the question, did I say I was in the mood? I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do and you’re smiling saying don’t worry.

“And you’re kissing whilst I’m crying, that means you’re a rapist and I had to leave that relationship.

“I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in his house for days until my sister Sonia came to find me.

“I was scared, uncertain of what to do because this guy was huge and taller than me. He can raise you above the wall. And just imagine that it was every day.

Every day, he wanted to do something. That is rape.

“You’re naive. Who do you go and tell? Who would come and fight for you?

“But ladies you can report it now, go and report. If your husband is forcing you to do when you’re not in the mood it is rape and I tell these men that you cannot force a woman.”