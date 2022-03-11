W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

War: One Dies As Russia Hits Civilian Targets In Ukraine’s Dnipro

Posted by Europe, Latest News Friday, March 11th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro Friday, killing one, emergency services said, in what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city.
Early on Friday, “there were three airstrikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died,” the emergency services said in a statement.
Shelling was also reported Friday in Lutsk, a city in north-western Ukraine.
“Explosions at the airport side,” Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Facebook.
The Russian defense ministry said in a briefing on Friday that its troops targeted airports in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, another western Ukrainian city some 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of Lutsk.
“Military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk have been put out of order,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

AFP



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74648

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us