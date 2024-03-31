Rivers Assembly Threatens To Resume Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of dishonesty, threatening to resume impeachment proceedings against him if he continues to breach the constitution.

Martin Amaewhule, the Speaker of the House, made this known on Saturday during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Amaewhule, who was accompanied by 26 members of the Assembly, read out a communique issued after the briefing.

The lawmakers accused the governor of refusing to hold up to his end of the Presidential Peace Accord which he wilfully signed without coercion.

Furthermore, they explained that they withdrew their impeachment notice against Governor Fubara out of respect for President Tinubu and a hope that the governor will have a change of heart.

The lawmakers, however, threatened to resume the impeachment proceedings should Governor Fubara continue what they referred to as constant constitutional breaches.