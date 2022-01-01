Navy Operatives Raid Kidnappers Hideout In Anambra Forest, Kills 10 , Arrest Five

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Special Force Squad of the Nigerian Navy Base, in the Commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state, weekend stormed Ochan forest, a kidnappers hideout and arrested five suspected notorious kidnappers.

The Security Operatives, had during the bombardment, killed 10 of the criminal elements, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Parading the suspects at its base , leader of the naval team, Suleiman Agabi, said the command, based on intelligence reports, stormed the kidnappers’ hideout around 1:20 am on Friday.

He identified the suspected kidnappers as the masterminds of the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, who was kidnapped on November 15, 2021.

It was learnt that the suspects have made confessional statements in connection to the abduction of the traditional Ruler