Use Convention To Strategise For 2023 Election Victory -Former Senators Urge APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The APC non-Serving Senators’ Forum, a new political pressure group within the ruling All Progressive Congress has urged the party to use its March 26, 2022 national convention to fine tune strategies for hitchfree congresses and national convention for the election of the party’s flag bearers at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

The Forum expressed optimism that the APC will win the 2023 general elections provided that the incoming party officials, to be elected on March 26, 2022, pursue an altruistic and robust process that will produce the best candidates for all positions.”

The Forum in a communique issued at the end of its inaugural meeting at Sheraton Hotels Abuja, Tuesday said the APC remains “a vehicle for salvaging Nigeria and positioning it as the most influential country in Africa.”

The Forum congratulated the party, its officials and members for surmounting what it described as “existential challenges it faced recently in the run up to its national convention through a deft and mature brinksmanship, anchored by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari”

The group reaffirmed commitment to offer experience and expertise to assist the incoming party officials to attain the lofty ideals of the APC, noting that the rich resources of the group as one of the party’s most valuable constituencies have not been maximally tapped by the party.

The group also elected officials to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

A former senator who represented Kogi Central in the 7th Assembly, Sen. Nurudeen Abatemi-Usman, emerged as the substantive Chairman of the Forum.

Seventeen others were also elected to pilot the affairs of the Forum for the next four years following its formal inauguration which took place on Monday at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

Former Chairman of Senate Committee on Works, Senator Ayogu Eze emerged as the Secretary, Senator John Danboyi (Public Relations Officer – PRO), Senator Clever Ikisikpo (Welfare Officer), Senator Fatima Raji Rasaki (Financial Secretary) and Senator Jalo Zarami (Treasurer).

The Vice Chairmen from the six geopolitical zones are: Senator Basheer Garba Lado (Northwest), Senator Lanre Tejuoso (Southwest), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume (Southeast), Senator Bassey Otu (South-south), Senator Abubakar Tutare (Northeast) and Senator Sodangi Abubakar (Northcentral). Ex-officios include Senators Nkechi Nwaogu, Ibrahim Ida, Domingo Obende, Margery Okadigbo, Umoru Dahiru and Ahmed Barata.

Former Senate Presidents, Senator Ameh Ebute and Ken Nnnamani were adopted as the patrons of the association.

Some of the other members present at the inaugural meeting were Senators Iyiola Omisore, Ganiyu Solomon, Musiliu Obanikoro, Ita Enang, Babajide Omoworare, Emmanuel Dangana, Simeon Ajibola, Anthony Agbo, Julius Ucha, Sonni Ogbuoji, Osita Izunaso, Umaru Kurfi, Andrew Uchendu, Florence Ita Giwa, Grace Bent, Alkali Jajere, Mathew Mbu, Anthony Manzo and Ibrahim Musa.