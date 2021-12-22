NEMA Flag Off Operation Eagle Eye In South East

…..Urges Motorists To Obey Traffic Rules, Officials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to address the problem of heavy gridlock often associated with the Christmas/new year festivities in parts of the country, the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), has flagged of this year’s operation Eagle eye, in South East Nigeria.

Speaking Wednesday while flagging off the exercise at the popular 4 corner junction, Ozalla, along the Enugu Port Harcourt express way, South-East Zonal Coordinator of (NEMA), Mr. James Eze Major, who spoke on behalf of Director General of the Agency, Ahmed Mustapha Habib, explained that the annual programme is aimed at complimenting efforts of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in tackling the traffic upsurge associated with the festive period.

He however, urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations as well as cooperate with officials on the high ways.

“NEMA does this annual traffic control measure, operational Eagle eye with other sister agencies particularly the FRSC with the aim of helping to manage the upsurge in traffic jams on our major roads during the festive season in South East Nigeria.

Motorists in Nigeria must imbibe the habit of obeying traffic rules and regulations, cooperate and obey traffic officials, because they are always there to help them out.

According to him, the programme which will last till January 10, 2023, is taking place at the Enugu Port Harcourt express way, 9th Mile, Awka Onitsha express way, Enugu/Abakaliki express way, amongst other routes.

The NEMA Chief disclosed that the agency will also be at the Head bridge of the River Niger by Thursday to equally do justice to the ever busy route.

Major, said the agency has deplored its Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance, Response Intensive Van, extricate machines amongst other equipment’s to the various routes for prompt medical emergency interventions.

“Life they say, has no duplicate, hence, motorists must always be careful while on wheel. They must always abide by rules governing the roads