Nigeria, Benin Republic Need To Work Together, Tinubu Tells Talon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria and the Benin Republic would work together to explore cultures, history and demography for the benefit of the citizens.



In a statement, Dele Alake, special adviser to the president on special duties, communications and strategy, stated that Tinubu stated this in an interaction with journalists at the 63rd independence anniversary of the Republic of Benin.



Tinubu, who was the special guest of honour, stated that the closeness of the two countries, similarity in economy, and outlook on development, make it necessary to collectively pursue the same goal of growth.

“Nigeria and Benin Republic are conjoined twins. We are joined from one stomach. In every aspect, we are one and we share much in common,” he said.



The Nigerian leader stated that the partnership would be strengthened and upscaled at various stages.

Tinubu also heaped praises on President Patrice Talon for the honour, and for also inviting six Nigerian governors to grace the event.

In his remarks, Talon stated that he showed huge respect for Tinubu by inviting him for his antecedents in providing leadership in Nigeria and the west coast.

“I want to really appreciate President Tinubu for honouring our invitation to participate in our 63rd anniversary,” Talon said.

“It is not a normal practice to invite a foreign leader for independence celebration, but this signals the constructive and positive relationship we have enjoyed, and more benefits to come.”

Aside from the shared border, Talon remarked that Nigeria and Benin have stayed together over many years as a family, and a good relationship should be encouraged among both countries.





