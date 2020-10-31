Nigeria Confirms 170 New COVID-19 Cases – Lagos 107

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 170 new COVID-19 cases with three coronavirus related deaths recorded in 10 states and Federal Capital Territory in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday.

The public health agency said that the new confirmed brings the nation’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 62,691.

More than 620,758 samples have been tested by the agency, out of which 62,691 were positive in the country.

The agency stated that 181 patients were successfully treated and have now been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The health agency said that Lagos State reported 106 cases of the new virus, followed by FCT with 25 cases, Oyo had 14 cases. Edo and Kaduna reported 7 cases each, while Ogun had 4 cases.

Other states are Bauchi-2, Benue-2, Kano-1, Osun-1 and Rivers-1.

Till date, 62,691 cases have been confirmed, 58,430 cases have been discharged and 1,144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Spread the love





















