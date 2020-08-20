Nigeria Court Sentences Man To 1-Year Imprisonment for Stealing Eggs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, North Centra, Nigeria on Thursday sentenced an 18 year-old applicant, Abiniku Dauda, to one year imprisonment for stealing three crates of eggs.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Dauda after he pleaded guilty to stealing the eggs worth N3,150.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000.

The judge said the punishment will serve as deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such criminal act of stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Mista Ali Police station on Aug. 13, by Mr Jack Yakubu of ECWA farms Jos.

Gokwat said that the convict in February, broke into the ECWA farms and stole the eggs.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272 of the Penal Code of Plateau State.