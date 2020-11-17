Nigeria Lifts Ban On Lufthansa, Air France, Qatar Airways

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government of Nigeria has lifted the ban on Lufthansa, Air France/KLM preventing them from operating international flights in the country.

This was made known by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sirika also disclosed that Qatar Airways has been allowed to resume flights to Abuja and he also stated the possibility of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport and Enugu Airport accommodating foreign travelers before the end of 2020.

The tweet reads: “We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year.

“Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM have been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience.”







Spread the love





















