Nigeria Records 758 New Daily COVID-19 Infections, 3 Deaths

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has registered 758 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country bringing the nation’s total of confirmed cases to 74,132.

The country has conducted about 848,194 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced.

The public health agency sadly recorded three additional deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

The NCDC said that the new infections were from 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health Agency said that 180 COVID-19 patients had recovered and discharged from various isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours, raising the number of successfully recovered patients to 66,494.

“Our discharges today include 29 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

“Our confirmed cases today includes data reported from the FCT over two days,” it said.

The health agency stated that FCT took the lead with 305 cases, while Lagos, Kaduna and Bauchi reported 152, 103 and 44 cases respectively.

Amongst other states with new infections were; Gombe-35, Plateau-31, Rivers-17, Sokoto-15, Kwara-13, Kano-9, Ebonyi-8, Ogun-5, Osun-5, Oyo-4, Edo-4, Anambra-4, Bayelsa-2, Ekiti-1 and Taraba-1.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Spread the love





















