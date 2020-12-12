Nigeria Records 796 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Infections Tally

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria on Friday registered 796 new cases, highest single -day COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) said on its verified website.

The new infections showed an increase of 51 cases over the previous record of 745 registered cases, almost six months ago on 19 June, 2020.

The agency said that the 796 were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, bring the total nationally to 72,140 with 1,90 deaths..

FCT led with 258 cases of the virus, while Lagos came second with 248, and Kaduna state in third position with 117, NCDC said, citing other states with new infections to include; Katsina (52), Ogun (27), Kwara (23), Gombe (22), Adamawa (17), Plateau (15), Kano (6), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Sokoto (2) and Taraba (1).

The NCDC disclosed that no additional COVID-19 related deaths were, however, recorded, while 238 persons have recovered and discharged from isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 65,712.

“We remind all Nigerians to adhere to the following important public health measures: Maintain physical distance of at least two metres from others in public settings.

“Avoid direct contact, such as hugging and handshaking with people, avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, limit all non-essential domestic and international travels.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use a hand sanitiser when hands are not visibly dirty and running water not readily available,’’ The agency advised.

