Nigerian Air Force Warns Admission Seekers Against Fraudsters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has warned admission seekers into the NAF College of Nursing (NAFCON) against activities of fraudsters.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday.

Air Commodore Gabkwet said the attention of NAF has been drawn to a fake and fraudulent admission notification currently circulating on various social media platforms.

He added that the originator of the purported admission nomination into the National Diploma/Higher National Diploma (ND/HND) programmes at NAFCON directs unsuspecting applicants to pay a non-refundable fee of N15,500 at the ‘Office of the Registrar’.

“To perpetrate his unlawful act, this particular fraudster went further to provide phone numbers, email address and a website as follows; 08123366242, 08084683594; forceeducationunit@yahoo.com; aabadmus.com.ng.

“It is disheartening that despite repeated warnings by the NAF, some members of the public still fall prey to the unwholesome and nefarious activities of fraudsters and con men who swindle them of their hard-earned money for admissions that do not exist”, he said.

He further stated that while the NAF is frantically making efforts to track and identify this particular fraudster and others to bring them to justice, the Force is equally stating categorically that NAFCON has not commenced or advertised for any admission into ND or HND Nursing at the College.

“The general public should also be informed that so far, the National Board for Technical Education has approved only the ND programme in General Nursing for the College, which is yet to be advertised.

"Accordingly, information regarding admission into ND General Nursing programme at NAFCON would be communicated to the general public through the NAF website, www.airforce.mil.ng and other verified NAF official social media platforms. Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard any advert placement circulating in the social media on admission into NAFCON", he further explained.
























