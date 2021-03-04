Declare Benue, Taraba, Borno No-Fly Zones, Acf Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Benue, Taraba and Borno states no-fly zones.

In view of the recent abduction of students in schools in Zamfara the federal government has declared the state a no-fly zone so that bandits operating in the state will be crushed. The president also banned mining activities in the state.

Reacting, Audu Ogbeh, chairman of the ACF, stated that there are speculations that aircraft “frequently drop arms for bandits and insurgents” operating in the aforementioned states.

According to Ogbeh, the extended ban will reduce criminal activities in the areas.

Ogbeh also congratulated the Zamfara state government on the safe release of the Jangebe girls.

“Arewa Consultative Forum congratulates the people and government of Zamfara state on the safe release of the kidnapped schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School in the state,” the statement reads.

“We are also happy with the federal government’s decision to ban flights in the state.

“We also plead with the government to extend the ban to other states like Benue, Taraba, Borno where there are rumours that helicopters frequently drop arms for bandits and insurgents operating in these states.

“We believe that such an extended ban will curtail the operations of the criminals in these areas.”

