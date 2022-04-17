Nigerian Youths Are Not Lazy – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stated that it’s wrong to say that Nigerian youths are lazy when the country has not provided regular electricity supply.

Tinubu disclosed this at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium when he addressed the teeming crowd that came to the South-West youths rally of the ruling party on Saturday April 16, 2022.

African Examiner recalls that Tinubu, who was the former Lagos Governor had in January disclosed his intention to run for presidency after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu noted that no “rapid development” can happen in a country without adequate electricity, saying that Nigeria can’t afford to continue to give “excuses” for failure to generate sufficient power.

“We cannot continue with excuses on NEPA failure. No! No nation can make rapid development without electricity,” Tinubu said.

“Give us that, and if we cannot be successful, you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic electricity that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy. No!

“Nigeria — it is about time. We have enough gas to fire up our electricity. We can supply the rest of Europe with gas, and we can make money from it.”