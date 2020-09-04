Nigerians Berate CAN For Declaring Fani-Kayode Future President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians have condemned the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for declaring has come under attack following the declaration that former Aviation minister, Femi Fani- Kayode will become Nigeria’s president one day.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of the body in Lagos, Apostle Alex Bamgbola, has pronounced that the ex-minister will rule Nigeria someday.

This has sparked reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging scheme to express their opinions.

Here’s what some has to say:

@Obiagu writes: “CAN will never tell these Politicians the truth. All they do is sell themselves short for a share of the National Cake.

@peacemaker writes: “Even FFK accepted the lies that he will be president on day.”

@Rotilaw writes: “This is unfortunate. Statements such as this drag CAN into the arena of partisan politics and undermines its ability to effectively represent Christian’s in the country.”

@Sir_Algon writes: “Mosques and churches today are the number one problem to the poor people of This Country.”

@Tobi writes: “Fani-Kayode and the CAN chairman are both jokers. See why some Christian leaders fall hand.”

@Yeancah19 writes: “That’s probably the reason for his Nation tour and Press conferences.”

@Bazzrozay writes: “CAN has been bankrolled.”

@Saintoemirate writes: “These so-called pastors self…. After, you will tell the youth in your church they are leaders of tomorrow and you are telling ffk he will rule,,, abeg na wash.”

@Kayneul writes: “CAN chairman is trying to secure the bag, so don’t let them fool you. They’re all criminals. We don’t need leaders like that anymore.”

@Dr_fizzle writes: “This is appalling for Christianity in Nigeria.”

