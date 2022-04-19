Nigerians Blast Shehu Garba, Adesina As Bishop Kukah Replies Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Easter homily in which Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, berated President Buhari for his policies has continued to gather reactions on social media.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the Bishop stressed that the administration of President Buhari has divided Nigerians more than ever.

Reacting to this development, Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, had responded to the message of the Bishop asking him to remove his cassock and join politics as he has always been a critic of the President Buhari’s administration.

Reacting to this development, Bishop Kukah when he appeared on Arise Television on Tuesday, berated the media aides of the president accusing them of not carrying out their duties in the manner they ought to.

The interview the Bishop had on television has generated social media reactions. African Examiner presents some of the views of some social media users on Twitter regarding the issue.

@_igbomina writes : “Father Kukah just challenged Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu to a public debate. Interesting.”

@edwardessien writes: “Bishop Matthew Kukah placed Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina here they should be. This is Education….”

@Ekwulu writes: “Some peoples bank accounts have swollen, that is why they are now trying to preach to us a gospel they don’t even believe” -Bishop Matthew

Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese reacts to Femi Adesina’s comments on his criticism of the presidency.”

@chosensomto writes: “Bishop Kukah is on fire on Arise Tv now. I hope Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina are taking notes.”

@Uchennaugochuk5 writes: “Bishop Kukah said on Arise TV this morning that as spokes person to the President, you should call for a press conference in which you and Femi Adesina will be asked qtn by journalist and address issues in the country. How many times have you done the above in this regime.”

@desdermot writes: “There is no where in the world where the job of presidential spokesman is done poorly like that of Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina ~Bishop Kukah.”

@NaijaGoBeta1 writes: “Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu want to teach Bishop Kukah the meaning of Easter.”

@OkeyUgwu01 writes: “Garba Shehu plus Femi Adesina combined can never match Bishop Kukah..i hope both of them are gracious enough to accept Kukah’s public debate challenge.”

@chosensomto writes: “Bishop Kukah asks Garba Shehu if he’s a closet Christian for quoting bibles he doesn’t understand. “

@YakubuBanta writes: “For the fact that we have PMB Team filled with people like Garba Shehu & Femi Adesina with no values, messed up emotion, arrogance to the very people they represents, is a key pointer how administration has failed this much. You hate criticism yet you’re holding a public office.”

@Felawasaprophet writes: “Nigeria must have the lowest Entry Qualification for the Vocation of Ministry. Still in shock to learn from @Bishopkukah that

Presidential Spokesmen Femi Adesina is a PASTOR! at Foursquare Church! Wow!! O Nigeria!!”