Nigerians Decide: Tinubu Wins Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday evening, was announced the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Borno State, having polled the highest number of votes amongst 17 other candidates.
Tinubu who polled 252,282 votes across the 27 local government areas was declared the winner by the Borno State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo.
The LGAS include Gubio, Kaga, Magumeri, Mafa, Kwaya Kusar, Konduga, Nganzai, Dikwa, Bayo, Abadan, Mobbar, Gwoza, Shani, Kala/Balge, Ngala, Marte, Jere, Askira, Chibok, Monguno, Damboa, Hawul, Guzamala, Biu and Kukawa.
Tinubu is about 60,000 votes ahead of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who garnered 190,921 votes.
Also, Peter Obi’s Labour party polled 7,205 votes, leaving Rabiu Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party with 4,626 votes.
The results as announced at the collation Centre as as follows:
Total registered voters: 2,497,337
Total accredited voters: 499,543
Total valid votes: 465,287
Total rejected votes: 32,658
Total votes cast: 497,945
The breakdown according to political parties is as follows:
A – 541
AA – 915
AAC – 349
ADC – 1,654
ADP – 1,475
APC – 252,282
APGA – 1,211
APM- 584
APP- 538
BP – 207
LP – 7,205
NNPP – 4,626
NRM – 770
PDP – 190,921
PRP – 620
SDP – 406
YPP – 416
ZLP – 567
