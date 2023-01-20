Mining Cadastre Office Generates N14.59bn In FiveYears

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office has declared that it generated N14.59 billion over the last five years.

Its Director-General, Obadiah Nkom disclosed this on Thursday when he featured at the 63rd session of the State House Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa

He told State House Correspondents that in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the agency generated N1.55billion N2.38billion and N2.57billion respectively.

Nkom noted that between 2021 and 2022, its revenue fell from N4.3bn to N3.79billion.

According to him, the drop in revenue generation was due to changes in its internal operating system which temporarily affected inflow of revenue.

He explained that the bulk of the revenue was realized from application, processing and annual service fees; constituting 50 per cent of the annual revenue generated from the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.