Police Dismiss Bribe Seeking Officer In Viral Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed an officer, Richard Gele, who was justifying extortion in a video clip that has now gone viral on the social media.

Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a statement on Friday.

The dismissed officer was caught in the video clip which trended in June dignifying and justifying extortion of members of the public and official corruption.

His dismissal comes amidst public outcry, particularly from the youths, against police harassment and extortion.

According to the police, the officer who until his dismissal was an inspector with service number, AP/No. 188547, was attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe – Anyigba Road, for the safety of road users and commuters, along the route, where the incident occurred.

While announcing his dismissal, the police also said the officer was de-kitted after he went through a disciplinary committee within the force.

He is an indigene of Benue State who enlisted into the police in the year 2000.