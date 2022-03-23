Nigerians React As Multichoice Increases Prices Of Gotv And Dstv Packages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recent increase of GOtv and DStv packages by Multichoice has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

African Examiner recalls that with effect from April 1st, the company will adjust the prices for both DStv and GOtv.

The new DStv Package prices

Premium, N21,000, Compact + N14,250, Compact, N9,000, Confam, N5,300, Yanga N2,950 Padi N2,150 Business N2,669, Xtraview + PVR access fee N2,900.

While GOtv subscribers will pay, GOtv Max, N4,150, GOtv Jolli N2,800, GOtv Jinja, N1,900. GOtv Lite N900 as the new package prices.

A statement issued to the press stated that Dstv will give concession to subscribers of these new price packages.

“At MultiChoice Nigeria, our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible. In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.

“The price adjustments will enable us to serve our customers better, offering them MORE CHOICE and GREAT VALUE all the time.

“We remain committed to making the best content from around the world accessible at varying price points to cater to the needs of individuals and families across the country.”

This development has stirred reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the issue. The AFRICAN Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@OvieNews writes: “MultiChoice owners of DSTV and GOTV increase tariff. This is the best time to get Nigerian-owned TSTV decoders and pay as low as 2 Naira per station. A subscription of N1000 can last you 4 months with multiple channels. I watched the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Elclasico there.”

@InsideOsogbo writes: “As MultiChoice don increase the rates of DSTV/Gotv Packages, will you come back home or not? No place like home.”

@i_am_whisdom writes: “Is Multichoice actually trying to increase their plan again? “

@DejiAdesogan writes: “MultiChoice has again increased the prices of GOtv and DStv subscription packages. As usual people will rant online and after days move on. I really pity the Mekunu’s”

@Sekoniolalekan1 writes: “They should get franchise for EPL and we will forget Multichoice, they have ripped us off enough.”

@RealOlaudah writes: “Why can’t one if these billionaires in Nigeria set up a digital satellite TV company and compete with @DStvNg and @MultiChoice? Their monopoly is asphyxiating.”

@YokZinn writes: “TSTV really needs to set up a good pace within the Nigerian Pay TV setting. MultiChoice only knows how to rip Nigerians of their hard earned money.”

@sawyerrmayowa writes: “It’s as if Nigerians forget how difficult it Is to run a business in Nigeria. You all forget multichoice pay for Broadcast rights in dollars and the Naira has gone to shit. Cost of diesel? Etc. Not to even think Nigeria pays one of the lowest fees.”

@yhoccy writes: “A bag of satchet water is #300, Fuel is #230 per litre, a satchet of milk is #80, Multichoice just announced that they will increase price for all the packages they offer starting from April 1st.. Legislative Oversight Function is no longer functioning.”

@chief_agbabiaka writes: “BREAKING: MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv, DStv packages. *Fuel *Gas *Power *House rent *Cooking Gas *Transport fare all increased Now cable TV …meanwhile salary jus lock up, e no gree add price.”

@IamTheIroko writes: “MultiChoice increased tariff on DStv and GOtv. When Tony Elumelu was talking about the increase in diesel we were trolling. MultiChoice runs on alternative power like every business in Nigeria and at N700/litre from N350/litre, who were you thinking would bear the cost?”