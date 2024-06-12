Nigerians Reacts To Viral Video Of Tinubu’s Fall At Eagle Square

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on Wednesday, reacted to the viral video of President Tinubu falling down from his presidential vehicle in the Eagle Square ceremony in Abuja.

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sympathy for President Bola Tinubu, who was seen in a video stumbling and falling from his presidential vehicle during the Democracy Day ceremony at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The African Examiner writes that President Tinubu stumbled and fell on Wednesday in the June 12 ceremony. He was immediately assisted by his security team.

This development sparked social media reactions and reacting to it, former vice president, Atiku, Abubakar, in a social media post on Wednesday, described the incident as unfortunate and wished President Tinubu well.

“I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him,” Atiku writes.

The African Examiner gathered the views of other netizens concerning the development as they talked about the health of the president regarding the fall. Their comments were posted on X formerly known as Twitter.

@_AsiwajuLerry writes:”Rain is falling Naira is falling The President of our Country is falling.”

@Iykonwuka writes: “Let nothing happen to him? Bad as e bad Tinubu is better than Shettima.

@Peters: “Tinubu worked all through the night. It’s too early in the morning. Not easy ruling Nigerians!”

@ilord_anthony writes: “Even Democracy didn’t accept him.”

@MasterMaliq writes: “It rained yesterday… They should have cleaned the car thoroughly. This is pure negligence.”

@flourish007 writes: “Anyone, regardless of age, can experience this. Being a president doesn’t prevent you from tripping and falling. It was just an accident, nothing more. Wish him well.”

@chinasaawo writes: “A man who should be resting at home with his grand children but because of power and money, Nigerian politicians will not rest even when they should be resting and enjoying all they have worked for over the years.”

@Richeey001 writes: “Tinubu fall reach ground. Omo sacking go full ground after the parade.”

@Obi writes: “This is bad. Again those around him have not done well especially that ADC.”

@official_adags writes: “Hand Dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wen no well e dey shout emilokan.