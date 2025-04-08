ECOWAS Issues $50,000 Grants To Support Cape Verde’s Infrastructure Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has granted 50,000 dollars to the Republic of Cape Verde to support the country’s 2025 to 2040 infrastructure master plan.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Joel Ahofodji, Principal Officer, Information and Communication, ECOWAS, on Monday in Abuja.

Ahofodji said that Mr Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitisation, while presenting the cheque, said ECOWAS was committed to supporting member states to develop their infrastructure.

He said that Douka expressed gratitude to the Cape Verde Government for extending to ECOWAS the invitation to collaborate with it towards the development of the country’s national infrastructure plan.

The commissioner said Douka reaffirmed the commission’s unwavering commitment to helping all member states put in place sound policies and regulatory frameworks to improve the delivery of infrastructure services.

He quoted Douka as emphasising that such commitment remained as strong as ever because ECOWAS was committed to improving the quality of infrastructure services, connectivity, economic growth and shared prosperity for every citizen.

Douka added that, besides the financial support, ECOWAS also rendered technical assistance to the master plan through its Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU) for strategic guidance, planning, technical review and implementation.

Responding, Cape Verde’s Minister of Infrastructure, Spatial Planning and Housing, Victor Coutinho, thanked the ECOWAS Commission for the support.

The minister said that the collaboration underlined Cape Verde’s commitment to the principles of regional integration, solidarity and shared prosperity.

He said the master plan aimed to provide a comprehensive framework covering all sectors of economic and social infrastructure that would stimulate economic development, growth and regional integration, Ahofodji said.(NAN)